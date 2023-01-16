FEATURE: How education needs to adapt to in-demand skills

There’s no doubt that the world is changing with an increasing reliance on digital systems and technology. And with that comes the need for a different set of skills.

To ensure that the demand for digital skills is met, the education industry needs to adapt and offer a variety of teaching that reflects today’s technology-driven landscape.

This article will take a look at the specific areas that education needs to focus on.

It will also explore the types of skills that are needed to meet the needs of the future and those that will give students the opportunity to progress in their career.

Creating a digital education

Perhaps the most important change should be the implementation of digital strategies across the board, when it comes to teaching.

Utilising technology in education will help both teachers and students, contributing to overall learning and development.

This could be through accessible digital learning resources, digital connectivity and transformation across entire school and education centre platforms.

What skills should be promoted?

STEM learning is essential for future industries, with technology skills becoming a crucial element of education.

In a world where coding and programming will become (and in many respects already is) part of the fabric of society, it’s vital that young people have the relevant skills to progress.

Children can learn such skills through creative play and projects by using versatile coding tools such as computer modules.

Interpersonal skills

These continue to be integral to the development of relationships, the sharing of ideas and collaboration within teams.

Despite the shift towards a digital society, communication is still vital to be able to develop solutions, lead effectively and create a better world.

Innovation and creativity skills

Creativity helps the world develop and innovation is responsible for global progression.

As the digital reliance accelerates, these skills will become increasingly in-demand.

Harnessing creativity ensures productive outcomes, successful problem-solving and greater efficiency.

Global citizenship skills

As sustainability and global cooperation become increasing priorities, awareness of the world and society as a whole is vital.

This means considering the impact of actions across the globe, rather than just as a nation or local area.

It also involves seeking out opportunities to collaborate with others, whether down the road or on the other side of the world.

Another aspect of global citizenship is being able to make decisions that positively impact the wider community.

The main takeaways are that education industry leaders need to prioritise forward-thinking learning and teach our future generation skills that will benefit both the people and the planet.

By taking into account these qualities, young people can prepare to take on the digital challenges that lie ahead.