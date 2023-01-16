Powerful display by Crewe & Nantwich earns win over Malvern

A powerful forwards display by Crewe & Nantwich 1sts earned a fine victory of high flying Malvern at the Vagrants.

Before the kick off the visitors were in third place in the league and pushing the leaders, while Crewe were back in 10th.

But the hosts defied the odds to win 28-20.

Malvern opened the scoring with a penalty, but good work from the Crewe back line allowed Josh McShane to touch down for his first of the afternoon.

Logan Lynch was successful with his conversion for a 7-3 lead.

Crewe extended their lead after some good handling from the front row created space for McShane to touch down for his second, again converted, for 14-3.

Just before the half, poor discipline from Crewe allowed Malvern field position.

The hosts illegally brought the maul down which gave Malvern a penalty try and a yellow card to close the gap to 14-10 going into half time.

Against the wind, Crewe spent the first 15 minutes off the half struggling to get off their own line.

Malvern battered the Crewe line until eventually scoring to the right of the posts for a 14-15 lead.

But the Crewe scrum began to dominate the set piece, and after some powerful drives, Tom Manaton touched down for a try after some good work by the forward pack.

Jimmy Creighton kicked his first of the game, 21-15.

Another dominant scrum allowed Sammy Williams a pick from the base running over the Malvern fly-half to secure the bonus point, Creighton again successful and gave a 28-15 lead.

On the last play of the game Malvern closed the gap with a nice cross field kick that got them a consolation try.

However, the missed conversion meant Malvern left without a point, final score 28-20.

Man of the match went to John Bowen Davis (pictured) with notable mentions for his front row mates.

Next week Crewe travel to top of the league Old Halesonians.

The second team travelled to Bowdon and started slowly slipping to a 14-0 deficit. The game was more even with Bowdon running out winners by 31-14.

On Sunday, the ladies made the trip to Birkenhead.

In a closely fought game in difficult conditions, Birkenhead scored an interception try to run out

winners by 10-9.

All of Crewe’s points came through penalties scored by Sam Evans.