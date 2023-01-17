Nantwich runners donate to local Foodbank charity

Big-hearted members of Nantwich Running Club have donated bags of produce to Nantwich Foodbank, writes Jonathan White.

Nantwich Foodbank is a charity that provides emergency food for families and individuals in times of crisis.

Urgently needed items supplied by members included tinned meat/fish, UHT milk, fruit juice, tinned potatoes, tinned fruit, tinned veg, rice pudding/custard, soap and washing detergent.

The products were given by the runners prior to two evening training sessions in January this year.

They were handed over at Malbank High School to representatives of the foodbank.

Mike Stevens, founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “The generosity of our members was incredible and I’m proud to be associated with such a thoughtful group of people.”

Nantwich Running Club was established in March 2021 by Willaston endurance running coach Mike and has since attracted more than 450 members of all abilities.

The club meets throughout the year at Malbank High School and members run in groups of 10 people for up to 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are chatty pace groups to suit all abilities, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk