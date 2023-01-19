King Charles ready for 50th Battle of Nantwich this weekend!

King Charles I will be making a special “Royal” appearance at the 50th anniversary of the “Battle of Nantwich” this Saturday.

The Monarch who sat on the throne back in 1644 at the real Battle of Nantwich between the Cavaliers and Roundheads is making a comeback!

But this time the familiar mostauche and pointed beard belong Daniel Williams – a 49-year-old from Sutton Coldfield in West Midlands.

Daniel, a DJ and music producer, first recreated the Charles I persona back in 2017 because he was mystified as to why his history was not being talked about enough.

He set himself the mission to tour around the UK walking in the King’s footsteps.

“What better way to teach his story than be the King himself?” said Daniel.

“It was amazing to discover just how well travelled King Charles was.

“Many towns and cities have his footprint in blue plaques and places he stayed at from castles to even what are now pubs formerly coaching inns.”

Daniel was even more surprised to find that local to him, Kingstanding, was named after the King having been there addressing his troops from midlands in 1642.

Now he is writing a book on his five-year journey and experiences travelling the UK.

In that time he has visited places like Stirling Castle Scotland, Carisbrooke Castle, Isle of Wight, Christchurch Oxford and Althorp House in Northamptonshire – Princess Diana’s childhood home.

Daniel was in nearby Chester in 2022 taking part in the Chester Heritage Festival launch.

“It is a challenge bringing King Charles back to life in the public eye,” he added.

“In some ways he has been quite a misrepresented King – we rarely get to hear his side of the story.

“Leading up to his conflict with Parliament it was virtually a 50/50 split for King or Parliament in the old House of commons, mistrust on both sides at fever pitch, in a climate not just of power play but religious conflict, eventually coming to blows.

“The King has been portrayed in the past very much as a 2D caricature when there is so much more to him than the stern looking man in his portraits. I have unpeeled the layers.”

Now Daniel as King Charles is heading to Nantwich.

“I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Nantwich.

“It is great to see the commemoration event back after two years in the wilderness due to Covid and a great honour to be back!”

You can find out more about Daniel’s re-creation of King Charles I online here and following him on social media Twitter – @kingcharlesirtn, Facebook – King Charles I Return, and Instagram – KingCharlesireturn