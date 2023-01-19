Nantwich school closed due to shortage of staff, says head

The headteacher of Brine Leas School in Nantwich says he had to close the school today as not enough staff were able to make it in.

Early morning snow across South Cheshire has caused traffic problems in the area with many roads gridlocked.

David Cole, head at Brine Leas on Audlem Road, tweeted out the closure at around 8am this morning.

However, some angry parents have criticised the decision, as some pupils had already set off or were outside waiting for school transport to arrive.

Mr Cole said at 10.20am today: “The decision to close a school is never taken lightly and on this occasion was due to lack of staff to ensure safe supervision of the children and running of the school.

“Every school is different, and our colleagues travel from far afield; insufficient numbers of staff were able to make the journey.

“Several colleagues started the journey and are currently still on the road.

“With this in mind, we intend for the majority of timetabled class work to be on Teams from lesson 2 onwards.

“We are aiming to continue with Year 7 parents’ evening tonight. There may be some availability issues if staff laptops are in school. We will follow these up as soon as we can.”

Malbank School and Sixth Form College was open as normal, however Shavington Academy also had to close today.

A Shavington Academy statement read: “The weather conditions and continued snowfall this morning have combined to make the site and surrounding roads unsafe.

“Pupils’ learning will be on their Teams channels, learning accessed remotely.”