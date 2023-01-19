Detectives investigating reports of a serious sexual assault in Wistaston have appealed for a dog walker who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

The serious sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl is reported to have taken place on Oak Tree Walk sometime between 2.25pm to 2.40pm on Monday (January 16).

The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.

The suspect is a man, described as being aged in his late 20s, of slim build, with brown/red hair, a scar under his eye and stretcher piercings in both ears.

At the time of the incident he was wearing frameless glasses, dark blue jeans, a burgundy coloured jumper and a mustard Trespass jacket.

No police say they want witnesses to come forward, in particular someone who was in the area at the time walking two dogs.

Detective Inspector Helen Clegg said: “Since our last appeal for information, a number of people have come forward however we are still keen to locate another person who we believe may have been in the area around the time.

“The person was walking two dogs – a white fluffy medium size dog and a skinny, tall grey dog.

“At the time, the person is described as white with collar length purple and blue hair – they were wearing a light grey coat, black boots with a purple rim.

“I’d also like to thank the local community for their response regarding this incident and want to reassure them that we are continuing to do all we can to establish what has taken place here.

“We will continue to have officers in and around the area and I would again ask anyone who has concerns to please approach one of my colleagues.

“Enquiries into the incident remain underway, including CCTV, and as part of these, we are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen something that didn’t look quite right, to come forward.

“The same goes to anyone who may have information that could assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online here quoting IML 1457696 or call 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online here