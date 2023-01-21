Bentley Motors has been named as a UK Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for the 12th year running.

The Crewe-based car marker is the only UK car manufacturer to be included in the list.

The Institute has praised Bentley’s approach to employee wellbeing, values, ethics and integrity, as well as sustainability, digitalisation and diversity and inclusion.

Dr Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources at Bentley, said: “Our people have been at the heart of our business for over 100 years – so we are incredibly proud to once again secure the Top Employer Award.

“To guide our next one hundred years, we have set out ambitious goals to become the leader in sustainable luxury mobility, so it is essential that we develop, retain and attract the very best talent to help us on this journey.

“Our future focus is on collaboration and developing our extraordinary skills together, to drive change and get the very best out of how we work as a team.

“Starting the year by being recognised as a Top Employer of choice, shows that we are definitely on the right track.”

The annual international research – undertaken by the Top Employers Institute – recognises leading employers around the world.

They consider working conditions of companies that enhance recruitment processes and nurture and develop talent.

Bentley says being recognised as a “top” employer is part of the company’s Beyond100 strategy.

Its targets include becoming end-to-end carbon neutral and exclusively manufacturing battery electric vehicles by 2030.