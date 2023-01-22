Nantwich Players to present “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”

Nantwich Players are to stage their adaptation of the classic “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” based on the novel by Ken Kesey.

The story was made famous by Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of Randle McMurphy in the legendary film adaption in the 1970s.

Set in a state mental hospital in the US in the 1960s, this play tells the story of the impact Randle P. McMurphy, a drinking and smoking chancer who played at having a mental condition to avoid a prison sentence, and how he influenced and changed the lives of the inmates of the ward.

McMurphy enters the institution thinking this is an easy option and starts by ridiculing the institution and the patients.

As time goes on, he builds a close friendship with the inmates and finds himself butting heads on a regular basis with Nurse Ratched.

Some wonderful characters emerge who are inspired by McMurphy’s confidence and learn that perhaps they are so much more than societies misfits.

A play that dips you into the history of mental health treatment and society’s approach to sufferers, but in a way that reassures us that progress has in fact been made.

Directed by Don Hirst performances will be at 7.45pm on February 3-11.

Tickets priced at £10 are on sale now from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727 ) or on-line at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk