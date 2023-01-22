11 hours ago
Thousands watch “Battle of Nantwich” events in town centre and Acton
12 hours ago
Nantwich Town suffer heaviest defeat of season in 4-0 loss to Stalybridge
2 days ago
CEC should sell off old buildings before cutting services, say Tories
2 days ago
Reaseheath College “Field to Fork” project wins Green Gown award
3 days ago
King Charles ready for 50th Battle of Nantwich this weekend!
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Players to present “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews January 22, 2023
cuckoo's nest - Nantwich Players

Nantwich Players are to stage their adaptation of the classic “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” based on the novel by Ken Kesey.

The story was made famous by Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of Randle McMurphy in the legendary film adaption in the 1970s.

Set in a state mental hospital in the US in the 1960s, this play tells the story of the impact Randle P. McMurphy, a drinking and smoking chancer who played at having a mental condition to avoid a prison sentence, and how he influenced and changed the lives of the inmates of the ward.

McMurphy enters the institution thinking this is an easy option and starts by ridiculing the institution and the patients.

As time goes on, he builds a close friendship with the inmates and finds himself butting heads on a regular basis with Nurse Ratched.

Some wonderful characters emerge who are inspired by McMurphy’s confidence and learn that perhaps they are so much more than societies misfits.

A play that dips you into the history of mental health treatment and society’s approach to sufferers, but in a way that reassures us that progress has in fact been made.

Directed by Don Hirst performances will be at 7.45pm on February 3-11.

Tickets priced at £10 are on sale now from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727 ) or on-line at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk

one flew over the cuckoo's nest

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.