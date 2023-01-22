11 hours ago
Thousands watch "Battle of Nantwich" events in town centre and Acton
Nantwich Town suffer heaviest defeat of season in 4-0 loss to Stalybridge
CEC should sell off old buildings before cutting services, say Tories
Reaseheath College "Field to Fork" project wins Green Gown award
King Charles ready for 50th Battle of Nantwich this weekend!
in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport January 22, 2023
defeat - Second-half - Levy on the attack for the Dabbers (1)

Nantwich Town suffered their worst defeat of the season with a 4-0 thumping by Stalybridge Celtic at the Swansway Stadium, writes Liam Price.

And Dabbers manager Ritchie Sutton questioned the character of his squad after the game.

He said: “They have the ability but they need to be able to do the dirty stuff. I don’t think some of them understand what this club means to the fans.”

It came after immense efforts by fans and volunteers early on Saturday morning to clear the pitch of snow and ice.

It allowed the pitch to pass two inspections and was the only match to be on in the local area while games higher up the pyramid at Chester and Crewe Alex could not be saved.

An early Adam Dawson snapshot was saved by former Dabbers goalkeeper Greg Hall, before Dawson hit a free kick into the wall.

First-half - Dabbers 'goal' from Jack Sherratt (No.6) is disallowed due to off-side
Jack Sherratt was then twice denied by an offside flag, once in setting up a chance and another when finishing off a nice Nantwich move.

The Dabbers had started strongly but had nothing to show for it. That allowed Stalybridge to grow into the game.

Ciaran Summers tried from range to open the scoring and it was deflected narrowly wide, before Celtic debutant Djavan Pedro headed the subsequent corner straight at Tom Booth.

A nervy moment from Booth saw Theo Bailey-Jones fire just wide after receiving his mishit clearance.

First-half - Dabbers keep the ball in play (1)
But at the break there was nothing to separate the sides. That didn’t last long once the second half started.

That man Pedro marked his debut with a goal, bundling in a ball unmarked from close range following slack Nantwich defending.

It got better for Stalybridge 10 minutes later.

Chris Dagnall charged through on goal, the Dabbers defence thrown off by an offside man and Booth’s minor hesitation was enough for Dagnall to poke it under him for 0-2.

The Dabbers’ best chance to reduce the deficit came only moments after.

Hall was out of his goal to clear, conceded possession and Sherratt blasted over with the goal gaping.

An error from Booth gave Stalybridge their third.

Second-half - Gary Taylor-Fletcher fights for the ball (1)
A shanked clearance went to Bailey-Jones who put it into an empty net.

Bailey-Jones has now scored in both fixtures against Nantwich this season.

The fourth goal was the pick of the bunch.

Kyle Harrison finished brilliantly to complete the Dabbers’ collapse.

Nantwich sub Levi Chiduku was denied a consolation when his close range effort remarkably tipped over by Hall late on.

The Dabbers’ capitulation was also Stalybridge’s jubilation as their hardy travelling fans sang themselves hoarse into the cold night.

(Pictures by Jonathan White)

Second-half - Jack Sherratt shoots at goal (1)
Fans and volunteers clear nantwich Town pitch
Pre-match - Dabbers of the Day (sponsored Nantwich Refrigeration Services LLP) are the incredible volunteers who made this game possible! (5) (1)

