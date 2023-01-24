Former Barony Hospital buildings sell in £1.85 million deal

Three former Barony Hospital buildings in Nantwich have been sold in a deal worth £1.85 million.

Cheshire property agency Legat Owen completed the deal for the Prince’s Court properties to Carlton Property Holdings.

Built in the late 1800s, the three-storey buildings were originally occupied by Barony Hospital before being closed in 1994 and converted into offices a few years later.

Located on a 2.32-acre site, Prince’s Court today comprises 18,602 sq ft of multi occupied office space, home to more than 40 individual businesses with lease terms ranging from one to five years.

The buildings include Charles House, Regent House and Frederick House, which make up a wider operational business centre off Beam Heath Way.

Legat Owen acted as both managing and letting agents for the previous owner and have been retained by Carlton Property Holdings to act on their behalf.

Andy Butler, director at Legat Owen, said: “With no significant speculative office development in the area for over 15 years the stock of vacant offices is extremely low.

“Prince’s Court has been a popular location for Cheshire organisations and take up has been particularly impressive during and since the pandemic with the buildings now 90% occupied.

“We are pleased to be continuing our role as managing and letting agent for Prince’s Court to help maintain the high standard of this asset for our new client.”

Legat Owen represented Sippchoice Bespoke SIPP.

Sergey Grechishkin said: “We were very pleased with the excellent service provided by Legat Owen throughout our ownership period and during the sales process and wish the new owner every success going forward.”