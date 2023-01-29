Bentley Motors to recruit for 200 new roles at Crewe factory

Bentley Motors has launched a recruitment drive creating 200 new roles at the Crewe-based car marker.

The drive is part of the company’s Beyond100 strategy, but comes just days after letting go more than 80 agency staff.

The new roles will support its plan to launch five new electric models by 2030.

Further information on the current vacancies can be found at www.bentleycareers.com with applications opening today.

Half of the new positions will focus on “electrical competencies”.

New recruits could also benefit from the company’s new hybrid working policy – a blend of onsite and remote working.

Dr Matthias Rabe, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Research and Development, said: “Bentley is in the middle of the most significant transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history.

“Extraordinary products have always been at the heart of our business, however tomorrow’s engineers face the most exciting challenges in a generation as we become an exclusively electric car business.

“We are looking for true innovators, who can create the new future of automotive, support our product ambitions and shape our Beyond100 vision as we aim for leadership within sustainable luxury mobility.”

Vacancies will cover the full spectrum of the business, from engineering project managers to buyers.

Bentley’s emphasis on becoming an employer of choice forms a part of the company’s Beyond100 strategy.

The Top Employers Institute this month named Bentley as the sole UK-based automotive manufacturer “Top Employer” for the 12th successive year.

In the same month, stunned Adecco agency workers were handed a letter warning them that the company wants to lay off up to 87 Adecco agency staff at the South Cheshire factory.

It blamed “a reduction in SUV production volumes” as well as “reduction in the impact of Covid-19” as reasons for letting the agency staff go.