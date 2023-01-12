Bentley to lay off 87 agency workers despite record sales

Hundreds of agency workers at Bentley Motors have been told their jobs are under threat – despite record sales for the car maker in 2022.

Stunned workers were handed a letter warning them that the company wants to lay off up to 87 Adecco agency staff at the South Cheshire factory.

It came just 24 hours after the Pyms Lane company announced record sales of more than 15,000 vehicles last year.

One worker said it was a “kick in the teeth” and that “a lot of colleagues are now worrying”.

In the letter to Adecco agency workers, seen by Nantwich News, it says Bentley intends to lay off up to 87 people blaming “a reduction in SUV production volumes” as well as “reduction in the impact of Covid-19”.

Bosses are to reveal who will be axed on Monday (January 16) – and those positions will be redundant from January 27.

One agency worker, who we agreed not to name, said: “A lot of people have done the “required” length of service which is three years and are ready for a permanent Bentley contract. So you can understand that it is quite a stressful time just after Christmas period.

“They record sales that we helped achieve and receive no recognition for while Bentley colleagues get a nice £3,750 bonus, agency staff see none of that.

“It would have been nice to have. Unfortunately, this is a perk of a permanent contract.”

In the letter from Adecco to all its Bentley agency workers, it states: “Criteria for selecting affected Associates will be applied, after which Associates will be identified for end of assignment.

“Adecco will endeavour to minimise the impact of this situation where possible and support you through what I appreciate is an uncertain time for you.

“Please be assured that on future Bentley recruitment drives, where applicable, affected associates will be the first to be considered for new assignments.”

A Bentley spokesperson told Nantwich News: “We work with specialist recruitment suppliers which provide valuable temporary resource.

“This helps maintain business flexibility and capability to cover production volume fluctuations in a responsible way.

“These contractors have been assured that on future Bentley recruitment drives; where applicable they will be the first to be contacted.”

Bentley uses other agencies at the plant, including Ceva Logistics as well as Fircroft and AutoScan.

The company is are set to reveal its 2022 profits next month.