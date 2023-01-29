Brine Leas pupils set to stage “Grease” at Crewe Lyceum

Young pupils at Brine Leas School are set to take the stage and perform their production of “Grease” at Crewe Lyceum next month.

Staff and students have been working tirelessly on the show for several months

More than 70 pupils have been rehearsals both during lunchtime and after school, making up all the cast and the orchestra.

The production team are all members of Brine Leas School staff.

Brine Leas spokesperson Izzy Cundy said: “Being part of a school production has a profound effect on our young people.

“Many pupils have had improved academic and behaviour records due to their involvement in enrichment opportunities.

“Our young people gain so much from the opportunity to perform on a professional stage; a sense of belonging, confidence, ownership, and independence.”

The two performances of “Grease” – the classic American high school romantic comedy – at Crewe Lyceum on Thursday and Friday February 2 and 3.

Tickets are still available directly from the Crewe Lyceum box office: https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-grease-crewe-2023