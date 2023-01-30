Crewe & Nantwich 1sts cruise to fine 38-13 win over Stratford

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts secured a fine 38-13 win over Stratford to continue their improving form.

Stratford are having a good season, sitting sixth in the table.

But the hosts avenged their defeat from earlier in the season to Stratford by producing a powerful all round display at the Vagrants.

The game started brightly for the home side and with some strong defensive sets nullifying the Stratford attack, Crewe looked up for the battle from the first minute.

Man of the match Jacob Aston O’Donovan opened the scoring after a strong carry and offload from John Bowen-Davies, Logan Lynch successfully added the extras, 7-0 Crewe.

Lynch scored next after some good work out wide from the Crewe backs, to make it 12-0 Crewe.

After a couple of penalties, Stratford found themselves camped in the Crewe 22 and slotted a penalty to open their account, 12-3.

With half time approaching and Stratford with a man in the bin, Lynch got his second try of the game with a nice show and go leaving the half-time score 19-3 to Crewe.

The hosts started the second half as they finished the first.

Aston O’Donovan scored next with a brilliant solo effort down the left hand touch line to make it 24-3.

Tom Fenney made a lovely break and when about to score was tripped by the Stratford fullback.

This led to a penalty try and a further yellow card for the visitors as the hosts moved into a 31-3 lead.

Stratford responded by emptying their bench.

They gained some momentum with some strong carries that provided some good front foot ball.

During this 10 minute spell, Stratford scored two tries to close the gap to 31-13.

Then with 10 minutes to go Crewe reasserted themselves as Aston O’Donovan (pictured) dotted down to complete his hat-trick as Crewe ran out convincing winners, 38-13.

The victory lifts Crewe & Nantwich to eighth in the table.

Next week Crewe make their furthest trip of the season to play 11th placed Evesham in another tough game.