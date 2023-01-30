Willaston Primary pupils unveil new bike shelter

Staff and pupils at Willaston Primary Academy are celebrating the opening of their new bike shelter.

They took part in fundraising events since the start of lockdown in 2020 to raise the money for the shelter.

An influx of fundraising activity and events in 2022 after Covid enabled the school’s PTA to hit their fundraising target for the shelter.

They also secured a community grant of £450 from the Wistaston & Shavington Co-op.

Ben Wye, Co-op Member Pioneer, said: “The Co-op is committed to reducing carbon emissions and the health and wellbeing of young people so this bicycle facility is a wonderful asset for the whole community.”

The construction work was carried out by local Shavington resident Marc McGinnis, of Landmarc Timber.

Co-chair of Friends of Willaston School Association Jo Tomlinson said: “At every stage of the project, Marc worked with us and moved mountains to work on weekends and over the Christmas holidays to have the shelter ready for the start of term in January.”

The Friends of Willaston School Association is run by a team of parents from the school.

Their new project is for an outdoor education area in the school grounds, designed by the children.