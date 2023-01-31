Cheshire Police “safety buses” used in Nantwich and Crewe over Christmas and New Year have been hailed a success.

The buses were in Nantwich and Crewe for 12 nights and helped 377 people.

It was in each town every Friday and Saturday night between November 25 and January 1.

In total across the county, the ‘safe space’ safety buses supported more than 750 night-time revellers on 23 nights over the festive period.

The buses provided a safe space for vulnerable people and had on-board safety equipment such as defibrillators, first aid kits,

phone chargers and bottles of water.

They were staffed by police officers who ensured anyone in need of help was cared for until they are able to go home safely.

As well as helping those in need, the safety buses act as a focal point where officers can effectively engage with the public.

It also promoted the safety app Hollie Guard which allows users to nominate emergency contacts to be alerted should they not reach a destination safely, come under attack, or fall and become injured.

Chief Constable for Cheshire Constabulary Mark Roberts, said: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a national policing

priority and Cheshire Constabulary takes a pro-active, innovative and zero tolerance approach to tackling the issue.

“Cheshire’s police officers are on the front line, taking action against perpetrators and working relentlessly to safeguard vulnerable

women and girls.

“We recognise that there are male victims in the night-time economy but, statistically, women and girls make up a very high percentage of those suffering sexual harassment and sexual violence.

“This is why we won’t stop in our endeavour to tackle violence against women and girls.

“The safety buses play an important part in our Safer Streets initiative, providing a “safe space” for vulnerable people to take refuge when they need it.

“I was pleased to see them in operation over the festive season and they will continue to be out supporting people in the county’s nightlife hot spots at weekends.”

Supt Claire Jesson, operational lead for the Constabulary’s Safer Streets initiative, added: “We first piloted the safety buses in Cheshire East last year.

“It proved so effective and popular with the public that we were keen to have more vehicles in busy night-time areas across Cheshire.

“The Safer Streets funding has enabled us to buy three vehicles which are now in operation each Friday and Saturday night in the county’s night-time hot spots.

“We will also be using the buses to visit schools and colleges as part of our work in helping to educate young people about keeping safe when they go out, particularly at night.

“It’s not just about how to stay safe but also how to behave, to call out their mates if their behaviour is inappropriate.

“In a nutshell, how to not come to harm and how not to cause harm.

“The more the safety buses are seen out and about, the more people will learn about how they can benefit from them.

“They act as an engagement point for officers and public as well as provide a welcoming safe space when people are feeling vulnerable.”