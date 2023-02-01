Premier League star Asmir Begovic is celebrating the first anniversary of his AB1 Goalkeeping Academy based in Nantwich, writes Thomas Morgan.
The Everton goalkeeper, 35, spoke about his academy at Nantwich Town FC and how well it has been going since starting last February.
The academy aims to help both boys and girls aged 6-16 with specialised goalkeeping training in hopes of building a new generation of young goalkeepers.
Backed by an expert coaching team led by Liam Stoneley, the academy runs every Monday between 5-7pm at Nantwich Town FC’s Swansway Stadium.
Begovic told Nantwich News: “Having started nearly a year ago, it only seems like yesterday since we got it going and the academy is going very well.
“We have requests from clubs and we send our goalkeepers on trial days and scouts are coming to the academy regularly because they’re always still looking for diamonds in the rough and hopefully the next batch of goalkeepers coming through.
“I’m pleased that we’ve gone for a year and we’re looking to kick on and do more going forward.
“I came to the launch and it was nice to see all those kids coming out with their parents.
“Hopefully, I can see them a lot more in the coming weeks and months.”
The sessions are held at Nantwich Town’s Swansway Stadium off Waterlode.
Sessions are running at £15. For more information, contact 07474 332226 or email [email protected]
You can also register for the Nantwich Academy at http://ab1academy.com/nantwich-academy
