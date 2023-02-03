Nantwich pub plan for pergola sparks neighbour complaints

A plan to build a pergola in a pub beer garden in Nantwich has sparked complaints from neighbours.

The owners of the Oddfellows Arms pub on Welsh Row have submitted proposals for the pergola at the rear of the venue.

Marstons PLC, who own the pub, said in a statement they it is “our intent is to utilise the existing patio area and replace the existing cigarette shelter with a more fitting structure, which allow patrons to drink and dine outside”.

They added: “Ultimately, this will provide an enhanced drinking/eating experience for our guests.”

But the plan has provoked objections from residents living nearby the pub.

One neighbour said: “I was told that the purpose of this pergola was to relocate the existing “smoking shed” which is now situated closer to the pub.

“The new site for this “smoking shed” will mean it is literally the other side of the fence to my garden which I share with three other flats.

“I have never smoked and don’t feel at my time of life I should be subjected to other people’s habits.

“I object to the plan on the grounds of health issues as we are all retired people of a certain age and would like to have many more healthy years to come.”

Another neighbour said they were concerned about “privacy” due to the height of the planned pergola.

“Currently there is a massive amount of topsoil in the back yard of the Oddfellows, which could raise the level of the land next to my garden – and which would mean that ground level is significantly higher.

“This would then raise the relative height of the pergola. I was concerned about privacy as my garden fence and garden is next to the pergola.”

And a third objector wrote: “It is impossible for any neighbour not to have serious misgivings about the

proposed garden redevelopment at the Oddfellow Arms, not least due to the pub’s history of noise and nuisance complaints and the management’s lack of compliance with Cheshire East’s limits on their activity.

“It is impossible to believe that this will not lead to a noticeable increase in noise especially with entertainment inside the pub and amplified music spilling out into this area of garden or

speakers installed outside as they currently are in the smoking shelter.

“To all intents and purposes this is a low-cost work-around to proposing a real extension. It is as large as the recently approved dining area at The Leopard in London Road Nantwich for example.”

Residents have until February 15 to submit comments on the plans.

Cheshire East Council has set a decision date of March 10.