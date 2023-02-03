When will 4G be shut down in the UK?

4G is the fourth generation of mobile phone wireless network or broadband cellular network technology that took over from 3G.

The question being asked here is, when will the 4G wireless network be switched off for good in the United Kingdom?

The truth is that nobody knows when 4G will be switched off.

It’s still the dominant wireless mobile phone technology, and there’s still a demand for it.

However, with the emergence of the far superior fifth generation (5G) wireless network that’s currently being rolled out across the United Kingdom, 4G’s days are numbered.

Some people have estimated that it will be phased out within the next 10 years (so around the year 2032/2033), and others say that it could be 20 or even 25 years from now before 4G is completely phased out.

Others are saying longer than that, so it’s anyone’s guess for the time being.

Are 4G-enabled smartphone and tablet devices still great for using dedicated gaming sites?

Yes. You can still play your favourite games uninterrupted at your favourite casino, bingo, and dedicated gaming sites using your 4G-enabled smartphone or tablet device.

There are a growing number of 5G-ready mobiles on the market today, but there are still more 4G-enabled phones being used.

A look at some of today’s best 5G-ready smartphones

If you’re looking to invest in a 5G-ready smartphone device, here are some of the best models currently available on the market.

They include the following cutting-edge devices, which range in value from around $/€/£600-800 up to around $/€/£1,200 to $/€/£1,500 (or equivalent currency value).

● Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

● Google Pixel 7 Pro

● OnePlus 10 Pro

● Asus ZenFone 9

● Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Other honourable mentions

Some of the other top 5G smartphones that are also worth considering are the Apple iPhone 14, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Plus, the Apple iPhone SE (2022), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, and the OnePlus Nord N20 5G.

What are the benefits of the new 5G wireless network?

Some of the main benefits of the fifth generation mobile phone network are things like much faster speeds in transmissions and higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds.

It comes with lower latency and a broader network capacity, which leads to a more reliable and efficient network and a smoother and more consistent experience for the mobile phone user.

Where has 5G not yet been rolled out?

Some of the places in the UK where the 5G network has still not yet been rolled out are Llandrindod Wells, Lerwick, the Outer Hebrides, Kirkwall, Galashiels, and Dumfries and Galloway.

However, it shouldn’t be too long before there’s 5G coverage in these areas, as the major mobile phone network providers are constantly putting up new masts and working round the clock to roll it out.

