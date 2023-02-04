REVIEW: One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Nantwich Players

Tickets have already sold out for Nantwich Players latest production for One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest by Dale Wasserman, based on the book by Ken Kesey.

Directed by Don Hirst this is a compelling and intense play about society, mental health and finding friendship in the most unlikely of places.

McMurphy has been convicted of rape but pleads insanity to avoid working on the prison farm.

On entering the mental institution, he finds the other inmates on the ward accept their treatment, strict ward rules and are there voluntarily.

Dark, but also humorous in places the story follows the impact of McMurphy’s arrival on the other patients.

This is a strong production and The Players have done an outstanding job.

Chris Finney was exceptional as R P McMurphy, and Theresa Kay was scarily good as Nurse Ratched.

Richard Senior gave a strong performance as Billy Bibbit, as did Tony Hoy as Chief Bromden.

Once again, as we’ve come to expect from The Players, the set design looked impeccable and covered all details of the clinical setting of an institution.

As an audience member you felt like you were in the day room with the patients.

One Flew over The Cuckoo’s Nest is running at The Players Theatre until February 11.