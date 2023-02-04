South Cheshire carers celebrated at Belong champion awards

Carers from South Cheshire have been celebrated at the annual Belong Champion Awards.

Colleagues at Belong’s Crewe dementia care village, and the home care service Belong at Home, picked up six trophies at the ceremony at Peckforton Castle near Nantwich.

The village’s Experience Day Team, which supports customers to engage in meaningful activities, were awarded the Community Engagement Award.

Tabitha Moses, one of the independent judging panel, said: “What stood out about the Crewe Experience Day Team was how much customers were involved in the planning of activities programme.”

Lead Senior Support Worker Stacey Wright won the Belinda Jones Dementia Champion of the Year Award.

Salon Manager Trulea Greensmith was awarded the Compassion Award for her attentiveness to the wellbeing and needs of people using the services of the village’s on-site beauty salon.

The care village operator’s Property Team, at the central offices in Nantwich, took the Central Services Team of the Year award.

Also based at Belong’s Nantwich headquarters, IT support manager Harry Crawford shared the Newcomer of the Year title.

Liz Jones, from the National Care Forum, said: “Harry is an example of all that you would want from your IT support.

“He’s worked tirelessly to understand both the needs of staff and customers in his first year and support the organisation across a whole range of tech and digital needs.”

Andrew Shield, business manager of Belong at Home, acquired the Leader of Year title for his visionary management style.

Andrew was promoted to his current role last year after starting his career with the service over a decade ago as a community support worker.

Belong’s chief executive Martin Rix added: “We’ve had a fantastic evening celebrating our colleagues’ hard work and success. Congratulations to all of our finalists and winners!”

Belong was ranked in the UK’s top 20 mid-size care home groups at the Carehome.co.uk awards.

Belong Crewe was also reaccredited ‘Platinum’ status by the Gold Standards Framework.