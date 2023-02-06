Reaseheath to offer free training in food industry careers

Reaseheath College in Nantwich is offering unemployed people a chance to receive free training leading to careers in the food industry.

A two-week fully funded “Skills Bootcamp” offering specific technical training is set to start in mid February.

It is on offer to those who are aged 19 or over and who are currently unemployed or in the process of changing careers.

Applicants must live in Cheshire or Warrington.

The course will offer online lectures and practical sessions in Reaseheath’s industry standard Food Centre.

It will lead to industry-recognised qualifications and a guaranteed job interview with a prospective employer.

Travel and other funding could be available for those on Jobseekers Allowance and previous experience is not essential.

Qualifications on completion of the course are:

• Level 2 (equivalent) Certificate in Dairy/Food Science

• Level 2 Food Safety

• Level 2 Health and Safety

• Level 2 HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points)

• Level 2 Risk Assessment

Reaseheath’s Senior Commercial Manager Julie Bent said: “This training offers the first step into the food industry, which is fast paced and progressive and offers a wide range of careers.

“Job opportunities after further training and experience could include production operative, food technician, quality controller, new product developer or a position in sales and marketing.”

All training is closely aligned to deliver what employers need and want.

In addition to food and dairy courses, Reaseheath also delivers apprenticeships in butchery, and Diplomas in Professional Bakery and Patisserie.

For more details visit www.reaseheathbusinesshub.com/professional-training