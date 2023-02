Vandals set fire to a fixed road speed camera on the busy A51 in Alpraham, near Nantwich.

Fire crews were called out to the fire at around 10.30pm on Saturday night (February 4)

A tyre had been placed on the camera and set alight, causing extensive damage to the main yellow camera box.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to put out a fire.

There have been previous incidents where speed cameras have been vandalised, including on on Newcastle Road in Shavington.