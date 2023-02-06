Williams of Audlem scoops award at national retail show

An award-winning shop in Audlem has scooped another national accolade.

Williams of Audlem, which has been open for 161 years in the Cheshire village, picked up a prize at the “Good Retail Awards” in Birmingham.

Judy Evans, owner of the family-run retail store, collected the gong at Britain’s biggest retail trade show last week.

Judy picked up the top prize in their in-store creativity category.

Members of Judy’s family have run the gift and news agency store ever since the Williams family (originally from Tarporley), took over the shop in 1862.

The Modern Retail judges panel were “super impressed” with the sustainability element of re-introducing original and second hand shop counters and fixtures – reflecting the shop’s long heritage.

They also hailed the shop’s specially commissioned, hand-painted mural, celebrating last year’s 160th anniversary.

The shop’s original cash register has also featured on the BBC’s Repair Shop programme (series 2 , episode 11).