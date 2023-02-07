LETTER: Why is duel fuel in Cheshire more expensive?

Dear Editor

I contacted you about this on 14th October 2022 and also copied in our MP asking him to contact Ofgem and provide a comment quickly to his constituents through Nantwich News.

The question was – why Cheshire had to pay for Duel Fuel £121 more than the cheapest area?

I have had a reply from Dr Mullan, my MP on 1st February 2023 – over three months later.

There is nothing in his reply that says he will try to benefit people of Crewe & Nantwich.

But he does say that the East Midlands (area with the lowest fuel prices) is an area that needs levelling up.

Whose side is he on?

Perhaps we should consider our response to him at the next General Election.

Yours

Chris Moorhouse