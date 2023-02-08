LETTER: Ridiculous no updates on Reaseheath A51 bypass

Dear Editor

It’s ridiculous that no-one seems to be able to up-date residents as to when the new Reaseheath/Kingsbourne Estate A51 by-pass will open.

The by-pass is a key part of the Kingsbourne applications and is critical to avoid congestion on the highway network through Nantwich town, prevent ‘rat-runs’ through residential streets and enable Kingsbourne residents to access routes to Chester and the A500.

The by-pass is part of the S106 legal agreement (Developer Contributions) that states it must be open before the 750th dwelling is complete.

It was supposed to open in February 2022 including safe crossing engineering for the Equine, cycle and footpath underpass.

In addition, it was requested that the current Toucan crossing be relocated to the by-pass in May

Sadly these critical dates have come and gone with no sign of progress – despite requests by myself and Worleston Parish Council to Cllr Pochin and CEC,

In January, Cllr Pochin confirmed that the crossing was not in the original planning application.

It’s now being processed by CE planning officers and construction may be approaching the 750 dwellings target.

Under the new local Governance Review arrangements starting in May, Kingsbourne and parts of the Reaseheath site will move into the Nantwich Town Council parish area in May 2023 and so I have asked them to request an update on revised timings

It is disappointing that the developers are dragging their heels to open the road, possibly because this could be detrimental to sales.

But Nantwich residents have a right to be informed of progress, and to know when this essential infrastructure will be completed.

Kind Regards

Vicky

Nantwich