Nantwich Town suffer another home defeat in 1-0 loss to Matlock

Matlock Town came away with the points with a 1-0 win over Nantwich Town at the Swansway Stadium, writes Liam Price.
Head Coach Gary Taylor-Fletcher spoke of the Dabbers “needing that bit of composure in the final third to find the right pass” as Nantwich blanked at home.
Ryan Morton, making his first start for Nantwich, brought a save out of Saul Deeney inside the first minute.
Alex Byrne was all set at the back post on seven minutes to put the visitors ahead, but Perry Bircumshaw heroically intercepted to keep it goalless.
A Byrne free kick was seen all the way and palmed away by Tom Booth, before a scramble in the Matlock box from an Adam Dawson cross saw a Morton shot blocked and Bircumshaw blast over.
Arguably the best Dabbers chance of the match came just before the half hour mark.
Dan Cockerline got down the left side, crossed to Harrison and the ball came to Morton who saw his well-struck shot saved at close quarters by Deeney.
Alex Duhumeau, subbed on early due to an injury to Tyrone Cadeau for Matlock, tested Booth just before the break but he was able to hold on the second attempt.
At the start of the second half, Matlock had a penalty shout turned down by the ref, before the Dabbers broke away and another Morton effort was blocked behind after another direct run.
As it felt like the Dabbers were building a bit of momentum, Matlock struck in lethal style.
The play broke down in the middle, and Matlock played in substitute Jerome Slew.
From the right side of the box he had time to compose himself and arrow the ball into the top corner in one of the best finishes the Swansway Stadium will see all season.
Slew again threatened as the Dabbers took more risks to try and get back into the game, charging into the box once more and trying to put the ball on a plate for Duhumeau but Bircumshaw again excelled to cut the ball out.
Curtis Morrison, on from the bench, added something to the Dabbers’ attacking play, first shooting over then crossing for Dawson, again voted the Dabbers’ Man of the Match, who saw his shot deflected for a corner.
Tom Scully crossed for Morrison but he could only head straight at Deeney, and that was that.
Now it’s on to what Taylor-Fletcher described as “three massive games that will define how we finish the season”.
(pics by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments