Award-winning Churches Mansion restaurant in Nantwich up for sale

in Environment / Human Interest / News February 9, 2023
Churches Mansion

The award-winning Churches Mansion restaurant in Nantwich is up for sale.

Real estate advisor Savills is selling the venue on Hospital Street as a going concern on behalf of its private owners.

It’s being marketed at a guide price of £1.85 million for the freehold interest and will be sold as a going concern.

The Grade I listed restaurant is one of the most historic and oldest buildings in Nantwich.

The two-storey Tudor building dates back to 1577.

It was bought by owners Sophia and Kyriakos Haelis in 2018 and was restored over three years.

Tom Cunningham, hotels and licensed leisure director at Savills, said: “Churches Mansion combines outstanding hospitality with historic, local character, so we are delighted to bring this fantastic restaurant to market.

“The current owners have fully refurbished the property to an exceptionally high standard, including a high spec professional kitchen as well as excellent living accommodation, and we look forward to welcoming offers from prospective buyers.”

It now provides 200 covers across the ground and first floor with a fully equipped kitchen and a large enclosed garden with additional trading space.

The building also houses a four bedroom owners accommodation with kitchen, bathroom, living room and office, which offers the potential for a fifth bedroom.

The property also remains a popular wedding venue, and is fully licensed for civil ceremonies.

