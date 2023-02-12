Nantwich broker Watts Finance scoops industry award

Nantwich-based broker Watts Commercial Finance has been named Commercial Broker of the Year at leading industry awards.

Watts picked up the accolade at the Redwood Bank Broker Awards 2023 in Birmingham.

The company, which dates back to 1985, has worked with Redwood for more than four years.

Leon Marklew, director of Business Development at Redwood Bank, said: “The relationships we have with our brokers are a key part of our business.

“We nurture long-term, successful partnerships that mean our customers receive the best possible service.

“Brokers have an important role to play at Redwood Bank as they introduce their clients to our products, knowing that we provide simple, common-sense and fast-lending decisions.

“We have built a strong and long-lasting relationship with Watts Commercial Finance.

“It continues to show dedication, commitment and loyalty to us with deals carried out with exemplary professionalism, which made them a worthy winner of this award.”

The Warrington-based specialist business bank started the awards in 2020 to reward the successes of the brokers it has worked with over the past 12 months.

Phil Gray, Managing Director of Watts Commercial Finance, said: “The team and I are honoured to receive this award after an amazing year working with Redwood Bank.

“We are brilliantly looked after by Chris Finnigan, who has a real ‘can do attitude’ which flows throughout the bank.

“Redwood are a pleasure to deal with at all stages of the process and provide us with an amazing option for our clients when they approach us for commercial finance.

“We look forward to the year ahead and will do all we can to defend our award and working closely with Chris and the team.”

Founded in 2017, Redwood Bank was launched to offer secured SME lending products to owner-occupied businesses, as well as to experienced commercial and residential property investors.