Crewe & Nantwich 1sts earn revenge with win over Walsall

Crewe & Nantwich 1sts avenged their heavy defeat to Walsall earlier in the season by earning a hard fought 15-18 victory at their rivals.

Walsall were promoted with Crewe last season and are enjoying a great season, sitting in second and chasing promotion.

And in the fixture earlier in the season, Walsall had thumped Crewe 0-43.

But the Vagrants side are in a good run of form having climbed up to 8th at the beginning of the day.

Crewe started by kicking off to Walsall, and after a 50/22 from winger Tom Fenney, Crewe found themselves with some good field position.

A penalty conceded by Walsall to a 0-3 lead for Crewe.

A nice break from winger Josh McShane created by man of the match Adam Deegan, led to field position where Walsall again conceded a penalty and Logan added the extras, 0-6.

Crewe dominated the scrum all day and with front foot ball, the Crewe backs ran a set piece move with winger Tom Fenney scoring in the corner for 0-11.

Walsall ended the first half with a try from their 15 after a nicely executed blind side move, so it was 7-11 going in at half-time.

Both teams cancelled each other out for the first 25 minutes of the second half with one penalty from Walsall leaving the score at 10-11.

Crewe found themselves camped on the Walsall line and with a dominant scrum, forced Walsall to concede a yellow card and returning hooker Eli Woodward powered over from short range for a 10-18 lead.

After a long defensive set by Crewe and poor discipline, Walsall eventually scored with a minute to go leaving

the scores 15-18.

In the last minute, Crewe kicked deep, defended solidly for multiple phases before skipper Ian Merrill forced the match-winning turnover leaving the final score at 15-18.

After some close results recently, narrowly losing to third and first in the league post Christmas, Crewe finally got a result on the road they deserved.

Next week, Crewe play Whitchurch at home, 2.15pm kick off at the Vagrants.

Meanwhile, the young 2nd team lost 43-10 away to a well drilled Manchester side.

On Sunday, the Ladies recorded an excellent victory away from home at Didsbury by 38-17.

The bonus point victory included a hat-trick from inspirational Captain Mollie Latham.

The Ladies’ next fixture is this Friday night under lights versus Manchester, 8pm kick off.

