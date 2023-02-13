Malbank School celebrates late headteacher Herbert Rowsell

Family, friends, former and current staff at Malbank School in Nantwich joined together to celebrate the life and contribution of former headteacher Herbert Rowsell.

Herbert died late last year and his wife and children were invited to the memorial.

They helped plant a tree at the front of school alongside a plaque celebrating the length of Mr Rowsell’s time in charge at Malbank.

Headteacher John Harrison said: “History has always been important at Malbank.

“It matters to me as headteacher that we continue traditions and pay respect to the rich and wonderful past of our school.

“And few have made a bigger contribution – in fact none have ever made a longer contribution as Head than Herbert Rowsell did between 1968 and 1991.”

Former colleagues and family members were able to reconnect at the event on Friday as they met for lunch before the planting of a red oak.

There was also a service that saw St Mary’s Church Rector Mark Hart and Herbert’s daughter Vicky share memories of Herbert and his time at the school.

Mr Harrison who also spoke at the service, remarking: “Everything I have ever heard spoken about Herbert focuses on the importance of growing a sense community and helping people to become better.

“The legacy we leave behind is a story of connection, of people made better by our interactions with them and as such it is fitting today to have so many people here whose lives have in some way been enriched by time spent with Mr Rowsell.”

(Pics courtesy of Malbank School)