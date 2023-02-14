Reaseheath College in Nantwich will be staging its popular annual “Lambing” events on the weekends of March 4-5 and March 11-12.

The fun starts at 10am each day, until 4pm, and offers families the chance to see newborn lambs and even a live birth.

The unique springtime experience has been wowing crowds for 21 years at the college’s campus.

Reaseheath’s Zoo, which is one of the best at any educational institution in the country, is also open to the public.

The college has a flock of 550 expectant ewes which will produce around 1,200 lambs by mid-April.

Six sets of quads and 208 sets of triplets are expected, along with 255 sets of twins and 59 single lambs.

New born lambs will be waiting to meet local families at Reaseheath’s Lambing Weekends

During quiet times in the lambing sheds, visitors can watch a big screen showing highlights of the action and watch experts demonstrating the special care required for the delivery and care of the lambs. There will also be demonstrations of sheepdog handling.

Reaseheath’s zoo houses over 1,000 animals including meerkats, lemurs, tapirs, otters, birds of prey, companion animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs, reptiles, amphibians and fish. Activities will include face painting and educational talks by Reaseheath zoo keepers.

Reaseheath shepherd Simon Baskerville is in charge of the lambing flock helped by a rota of Level 3 Diploma in Agriculture students who are gaining practical experience in the lambing sheds.

Simon said: “Lambing is traditionally the first sign of spring and this event is always very popular.

“Opening the lambing sheds gives us the chance to show what we do here. As well as giving the public the unique experience of seeing lambs being born, it is also a great opportunity for us to tell them about the farming calendar and about the food on their plate.”

Ticket prices also include a visit to Reaseheath Mini Zoo and an Artisan Market.

Children will be able to have a go at fun activities including farm competitions, colouring, face painting and more.

Only pre-paid tickets will be accepted, tickets will not be available on the gates.

Pre-paid tickets are Adults – £8; Children (3 and over) – £5; Concessions (if you’re a student, over 60 or have a disability, you’re eligible with proof of ID) – £5; Family – 2 adults & up to 3 children – £25; Under 3 free

For more information and to buy your tickets visit https://www.reaseheath.ac.uk/lambing