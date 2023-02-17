Fire crews tackle outbuilding blaze at Willaston property

Fire crews tackled an outbuilding fire at a property in Willaston last night (February 16).

The fire broke out on Colleys Lane in Willaston at around 6pm.

Appliances from Nantwich and Crewe and a rapid response vehicle from Nantwich were sent to the scene.

The fire involving approximately four bales of hay in an outbuilding which was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check the area for fire spread and the burnt materials were taken outside.

It is believed the fire started due to a heat lamp.