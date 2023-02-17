7 hours ago
Call for action after three crashes in three days at busy Nantwich junction
2 days ago
A530 Middlewich Road to reopen Saturday February 18
3 days ago
CEC councillors’ allowances look set to be frozen in 2023-24
3 days ago
Reaseheath College to stage its annual “Lambing Weekends” in March
4 days ago
Malbank School celebrates late headteacher Herbert Rowsell
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Fire crews tackle outbuilding blaze at Willaston property

in Village News / Willaston & Rope February 17, 2023
outbuilding - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews tackled an outbuilding fire at a property in Willaston last night (February 16).

The fire broke out on Colleys Lane in Willaston at around 6pm.

Appliances from Nantwich and Crewe and a rapid response vehicle from Nantwich were sent to the scene.

The fire involving approximately four bales of hay in an outbuilding which was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check the area for fire spread and the burnt materials were taken outside.

It is believed the fire started due to a heat lamp.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.