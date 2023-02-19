Full Crewe Regional Sunday football league and cup round-up

Broadhurst FC fielded several of their new signings and beat Audlem 2-1 in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.
Their goals from Dom Coates and Tom Allen, with Nick Gregory scoring for an under strength Audlem, who also missed a penalty.
The game between Winsford Over and NHB seems to have been a lively affair with the home side having two players sent off and the visitors one.
Winsford Over ran out 2-1 winners with goals from Matthew Stanton and Jamie Rice, with Matty Ashbrook again netting for NHB.
The biggest shock of the day was Cheshire Cheese beating second placed Cooper Buckley 1-4.
The visitors had pre-match problems getting a side together, and fielded a stand-in goalkeeper.
But they played very well and scored through Aaron Davies (2), Elliott Ghader and Lewis Vyse, with Ross Martin scoring for Cooper Buckley.
The game between Willaston White Star and George & Dragon was postponed, as Willaston could not field a team.
Several seasoned observers claimed this was the first time they could ever recall the long established Willaston club failing to fulfil a fixture.
In Division One, second placed Leighton FC went down 4-2 to White Horse, despite leading 1-2 at on stage.
White Horse top scorer Tom Royle had a splendid morning, netting all four goals for the home side, two of them being penalties.
Kyle Gregory and Rob Hayward (Pen.) netted for Leighton FC, who only have two League fixtures left.
Princes Feathers are still waiting for their first victory of the season, but they turned in a spirited performance at Wistaston against C & N Utd. to earn a 3-3 draw, despite conceding an early goal.
Adam Pickering (2) and Shaun Howarth netted for the visitors, with the C & N Utd. goals coming from Dan Davies, Steve Lloyd and an own goal.
JS Bailey fielded several new signing and one of them, Tom Wills scored.
But Nantwich Pirates were always ahead and ran out 1-4 winners, with their goals coming from Harry Maclennan, Chris Stokes, Jordan Cotterill and Wayne Garnett.
Cheshire Cat beat Raven Salvador 3-0, thanks to goals from Dan Mitchell, Alex Riley and George Johnson, the latter being described as ‘sublime’ by Cat manager Richard Davenport.
Two of the quarter finals of the Presidents Cup were played.
The Lions had a fairly comfortable 0-4 win away to Division One leaders Sandbach Town, with their goals coming from Jordan Amson (2), Deon Chesters and Sean Chandler.
Premier Division leaders Betley had a much closer game against Division One Faddiley, before finally winning 3-2.
The game was scoreless at half time.
Rich Ford and George Hopkins netted for Faddiley, with Chris Worrall and Keiron Duckers scoring for Betley before Dan Lomas hit the winner with five minutes to go.
