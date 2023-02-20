Crewe and Nantwich RUFC teams produced fine performances as the club hosted three games across the weekend.

The 1st XV entertained neighbours Whitchurch at the Vagrants and avenged defeat from earlier in the season with a 26-19 victory.

In the first half, playing into the wind Crewe started poorly and struggled to find their rhythm.

Both sides played with ambition but were making handling errors.

Whitchurch turned to their big physical heavy pack and started to take control of the game.

Their first try came to an intercept by their centre, before a series of pick and goes leaving the score at half time 0-14 to the visitors.

The start of the second half continued in the same vein with the visitors scoring a push over scrum, leaving Crewe 0-19 down with a mountain to climb after 50 minutes.

However, Crewe then managed to gain some parity up front and started to show as an attacking force.

Returning centre and man of the match Joe Gammage dotted down for his first of the afternoon after spotting a mis-match in the midfield, 7-19 to start the comeback.

Next, some clean ball from the line out led to John Bowen-Davies carrying up the middle, swatting defenders off him and scoring beneath the sticks to make it 14-19.

With 10 minutes remaining, Gammage then got his second of the afternoon after another midfield break to draw level at 19-19.

And With five minutes left, Josh McShane found space before stepping a couple of Whitchurch defenders and scoring an outstanding, winning and bonus point try, 26-19.

Crewe defended strongly to hold out the Whitchurch side to take all five points leaving them in 7th position.

The second team also played at home on Saturday and performed creditably before losing 17 – 29 to Congleton.

On Friday night, the Ladies played Manchester under lights.

A large crowd attended to watch Mollie Latham play her 100th game for the club.

It was a closely fought, physical and entertaining game. Manchester took the lead before Jessica Elbeck replied with a try for Crewe.

And it was only fitting that Latham should score the match winning try as Crewe gained victory by 15-8.

Next week, Crewe entertain Hereford at home.

The last time the two asides met, Hereford came out deserved victors and came away with a win of 50+ points.

Crewe are hoping to put a performance together and continue their good run of form.