South Cheshire families can tap in to Home Energy Support Fund

The Home Energy Support Fund is now available to help people in South Cheshire struggling to pay rocketing domestic fuel bills.

Many people tis winter have seen their fuel bills increasing by as much as 300% to 400%.

And with winter not over yet and further cold snaps likely, Citizens Advice is urging struggling families to seek help.

There is now a local fund that people can apply for financial help to enable them to put the heating on, called the Home Energy Support Fund.

This money has been made available initially by Cheshire East Council with additional donations from local people through Just Giving: justgiving.com/campaign/CACNHomeEnergySupportFund

To qualify the client must:

Be a resident of Cheshire East

Be unable to pay their domestic fuel bills

Be in short-term hardship causing a suspension of any regular income, eg. loss of employment, delay or suspension of welfare benefit payment, relationship breakdown etc.

Be able to demonstrate that they have contracted with a utility company for domestic fuel.

Be prepared to engage with us regarding better value with fuel costs

The fund provides £98 per household towards heating costs.

The Home Energy Support Fund started in November and has already helped more than 100 households.

Application is through a referral form only emailed to [email protected]

This can be completed by one Citizens Advice advisers over the telephone 01625 708608, or by a school, medical practice, charity, foodbank or other professionals supporting the client.

Payments are made online to the supplier where possible, or through Clevercards, Paypoint or Post Office vouchers.

