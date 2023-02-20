5 hours ago
Stapeley pupils celebrate “Thinking Day” in uniforms

in Stapeley / Village News February 20, 2023
Pear Tree pupils on World Thinking Day

More than 50 youngsters at a Stapeley school donned their scouts and guides uniforms to celebrate “World Thinking Day”.

The pupils came together at Pear Tree Primary to mark the annual occasion.

Staff member Lisa Cliff said: “We were very proud of all our Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and their leaders who took part in the whole school celebration of World Thinking Day.

“You all wore your uniforms with pride and shared the many achievements you have earnt by your involvement in our local associations.”

World Thinking Day was first launched in 1926 and takes place each year on February 22.

It is designed to be a day of friendship, sisterhood, and empowerment where girl scouts and girl guides across the world speak out on issues that affect girls and young women.

pupils at Pear Tree on World Thinking Day

(pics courtesy of Pear Tree School)

