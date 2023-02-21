Nantwich physio firm secures major investment from new owners

A firm of South Cheshire physiotherapists has been acquired by a like-minded business dedicated to fighting pain.

Rick Carter, who founded ctchealthcare in Crewe almost 30 years ago, has handed over the reins to True Physio Ltd which has branches in Manchester, Lancashire, and Yorkshire.

Mr Carter, who began as a football physio keeping players in tip top condition at clubs such as Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City, will stay in the business where he will focus on prescribing and giving pain-killing injections.

Over the years the father-of-three has grown the company from a one-man clinic above a gym to a well-known health and wellbeing provider with bases on Crewe Business Park and Beam Heath in Nantwich.

He said: “My mission has always been just to make people feel better and I’m proud ctchealthcare has grown to become a recognised and trusted healthcare provider in South Cheshire and North Staffordshire.

“I felt that surviving the COVID 19 pandemic was a key driver in looking to secure significant investment to both protect the current staff and service and inject new ideas and energy.

“Andy Byrne, the owner of True Physio Ltd, has big plans for the clinics and is also driven by a strong desire to offer high quality healthcare to the community.

“The investors, Solid Bond Capital, have a proven track record of investing in, and building strong, healthy businesses.

“I am in no doubt that the company, and our patients, are in the best of hands.

“The deal allows me to step back from active business management and focus on offering an enhanced service to my clients, including prescribing and corticosteroid injections.

“I would like to thank all the staff, especially Clinical and Operations Manager Ben Ratcliffe, for their amazing support especially over the last 24 months.

“Special thanks to my wife, Emily who has worked hard to make this deal happen and will continue to work as a Business Development &

Brand Manager in the new business.”

The acquisition adds to a portfolio of clinics for True Physio Ltd which was founded by physiotherapist Andy Byrne in Sale in 2018 and has rapidly grown to now include bases in Lancaster, Skipton, Bingley, and Blackburn.

He said: “We’re delighted to have joined forces with such a well-established, high quality group of clinics.

“They share our philosophy of giving exceptional care to their patients as their top priority.

“Rick and the team have been doing this for nearly 30 years and so working with them is such an exciting opportunity to help more local people.

“The bottom line is pain is horrible. No one wants it and our aim to is ‘fight back’ and give everyone we see a chance to get back to doing the things they love.”