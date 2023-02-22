‘The Very Best In Stand Up’ returns to Nantwich Civic Hall on Friday March 3 with four more top acts from the UK comedy circuit.

The compere for the evening is Pete Otway, a multi-award nominated comedian, presenter and former dairy farmer.

His razor-sharp wit and hilarious tales have taken him across the world, while making him in demand at some of the biggest comedy clubs and festivals in the UK.

A former BBC New Comedy Award finalist, his first solo show was nominated for Best Debut at the Leicester Comedy Festival and played to sell out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Opening the show is Rob Rouse (pictured).

He is one of stand up comedy’s most lively, loveable and dynamic performers, and burst onto the comedy scene when he won Channel 4’s prestigious So You Think You’re Funny? competition at the Edinburgh Festival.

Since then, his comic storytelling has been a regular feature at major comedy clubs and venues across the UK.

Following on from this success with several Edinburgh Festival shows, he’s also performed at London’s Soho Theatre, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and played in Amsterdam, Poland and Hungary.

His TV appearances include Upstart Crow (BBC Two), 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Friday Night Project (Channel 4), Live at the Comedy Store (Comedy Central), Celebrity Juice (ITV2) and Dave’s One Night Stand (Dave).

Next up is Steve Shanyaski, who has established himself throughout the UK as a top choice for all of the major comedy venues and promoters.

His whirlwind performances and thrilling routines have constantly proven a hit with even the quietest crowds… The key to his act being his energy and silliness.

He has performed throughout the world: to an audience as diverse as bikers in a field, to royalty in a theatre, and never ceases to go down a storm.

Closing the evening is David Hadingham, a professional comic since May 1996.

Intense and anecdotal, David keeps audiences hooked right up to the last punchline as he presents his unique and often warped view of everyday life.

This gravel-voiced comic combines supremely controlled delivery with inimitable facial contortions as he cracks some of the best handmade gags in the business.

David is a highly-regarded regular on the nationwide comedy circuit.

Within the last 12 months, he has headlined the following clubs: The Glee, Hot Water Comedy Club, The Hyena Cafe, Lee Hurst’s Backyard, Up the Creek, Komedia, Jesters and The Stand.

Tickets are on sale at www.civiccomedy.co.uk, Seetickets and Nantwich Civic Hall.