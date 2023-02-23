9 hours ago
People in South Cheshire urged to join NHS organ donor register
1 day ago
Nantwich Town beaten in crunch relegation battle with Marske United
2 days ago
CEC council tax changes for second home owners could raise £2.6m
3 days ago
Plans submitted for new Kingsley Fields primary school in Nantwich
4 days ago
Tarporley racing driver Tom Oliphant to return to track in Australia
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Bentley Motors launches new technical centre in Crewe

in Business February 23, 2023
New technical centre at Bentley Motors in Crewe

Bentley Motors has officially launched its new Quality Centre and Engineering Technical Centre at its headquarters in South Cheshire.

The centre will be integral to its future battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV) production.

The new buildings will include a replica BEV assembly line as preparation for the introduction of Bentley’s first BEV in 2026.

It includes a software integration centre, prototype workshop, metrology testing and a dedicated area focusing on future materials development.

Peter Bosch, Member of the Board for Manufacturing and Dr Matthias Rabe, Member of the Board for R&D, signed a key structural column – one of 101 such columns in the building.

Costing £35 million to construct, the centre forms part of a £2.5 billion, 10-year investment programme in future products and at the Pyms Lane factory in Crewe.

Transforming the Crewe factory is key to Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy, which will see the company reinvent its entire product range to support an electrified future, while achieving carbon neutral status by 2030.

The new centre will take up two floors, each covering 4,000 square metres.

Peter Bosch, Member of the Board for Manufacturing, said: “Breaking ground on the new Launch Quality Centre and Engineering Technical Centre is another major milestone on our journey towards an electrified, carbon-neutral future.

“The automotive industry is in the middle of a digital revolution, with cars becoming true digital devices, and this presents a significant opportunity for Bentley as we aim for a benchmark position in next generation, high-value manufacturing that supports our evolving Dream Factory and re-emphasises our commitment to both our Beyond100 strategy and our long-term future at the site.”

Bentley Motors new technical centre
Bentley Motors new technical centre
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.