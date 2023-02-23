People in South Cheshire urged to join NHS organ donor register

People in South Cheshire are being urged to become a lifesaver – by registering as an NHS organ donor.

NHS Blood and Transplant, which oversees organ donation in the UK, is calling on everyone in the county to add their name and decision to the register.

Every organ donor can save up to nine lives after they die by giving their organs to patients waiting for a transplant.

Figures show 25 people in Cheshire became an organ donor after their death in 2021/22.

And 50 patients waiting for a transplant in Cheshire received a life changing gift last year.

Cheshire woman Jane O’Neill knows the difference organ donation makes as well as transplant recipients.

Her partner Michael Charles Seymour, 59, died and donated his organs to save the lives of others.

Jane received the Order of St John award for organ donation on behalf of Michael last year in recognition of his life-saving gift.

Jane said: “Michael wasn’t on the donor register but it was something that we had discussed and he had planned to sort out.

“I was the driver, so I think he always associated donor cards with drivers and that is why he had not got round to it yet.

“Michael was able to help two people with the gift of his kidneys and he also donated some of his tissues which are stored until a suitable match is found.

“I felt immensely proud at the Order of St John ceremony and it was wonderful to meet up with other families and the medical staff.

“It was very emotional but there was so much love for the people who had died and donated.

“It was lovely to talk about our loved ones and some brought photos. The event was extremely well organised and professional but with lots of empathy and support.”

Around 7,000 people are still waiting for their transplant in the UK, including 85 people in Cheshire.

Anthony Clarkson, director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “You could be a lifesaver, which is an amazing legacy to leave – organ donation saves lives.

“Families will always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead and are more likely to support your decision if they know it is what you wanted.

“Please add your name and decision to the NHS Organ Donor Register to help save more lives.

“It takes just two minutes to sign up to be a lifesaver, online or using the NHS App.”

Search organ donation online, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk or use the NHS App.