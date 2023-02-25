7 hours ago
CEC councillors approve budget including 4.99% council tax rise
14 hours ago
Public anger aired over CEC plan to reduce library opening times
14 hours ago
New Cheshire East garden waste charges approved by council
2 days ago
People in South Cheshire urged to join NHS organ donor register
3 days ago
Nantwich Town beaten in crunch relegation battle with Marske United
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Audlem to compete in Britain in Bloom contest

in Audlem / Village News February 25, 2023
audlem in bloom volunteers

Audlem is to compete in the Britain in Bloom competition after being recommended by North West in Bloom judges.

The village has won four successive Gold awards, one Pride of Cheshire and two Best Large Village in the North West.

Now it will compete at the RHS Britain in Bloom national event.

A spokesperson for the Audlem & District Amenities Society said: “The RHS judges have deemed us worthy of a placement in the Nationals!

“We will be judged twice in 2023, once with the usual NWIB judges, followed a couple of weeks later with the Big Boys!

“We’re hoping for Chris Beardshaw and Alan Titchmarsh as our judges!

“A massive Thank You to all our volunteers who have helped us get to this fabulous stage. There will be call-outs a-plenty by the Boss, I’m sure.”

Hardy crew - audlem in bloom
Hardy crew of Audlem in Bloom

Audlem & District Amenities Society is a group which aims to promote the village and high standards of planning and architecture, preservation, protection, development and improvement of features of historical and general interest.

Many volunteers work for Audlem in Bloom, which sits under the ADAS umbrella.

“We are responsible for all the floral displays and anything horticultural in and around the village,” said the spokesperson.

“We have achieved Gold status for the last four years; in 2021, in addition to the Gold award, we achieved Pride of Cheshire and Best Large Village in the North West. In 2022 we achieved Gold for the fourth time and Best Large Village for the second.”

Summer 2022 - audlem in bloom
Summer 2022 – Audlem in Bloom

Baskets - audlem in bloom

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.