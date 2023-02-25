Audlem to compete in Britain in Bloom contest

Audlem is to compete in the Britain in Bloom competition after being recommended by North West in Bloom judges.

The village has won four successive Gold awards, one Pride of Cheshire and two Best Large Village in the North West.

Now it will compete at the RHS Britain in Bloom national event.

A spokesperson for the Audlem & District Amenities Society said: “The RHS judges have deemed us worthy of a placement in the Nationals!

“We will be judged twice in 2023, once with the usual NWIB judges, followed a couple of weeks later with the Big Boys!

“We’re hoping for Chris Beardshaw and Alan Titchmarsh as our judges!

“A massive Thank You to all our volunteers who have helped us get to this fabulous stage. There will be call-outs a-plenty by the Boss, I’m sure.”

Audlem & District Amenities Society is a group which aims to promote the village and high standards of planning and architecture, preservation, protection, development and improvement of features of historical and general interest.

Many volunteers work for Audlem in Bloom, which sits under the ADAS umbrella.

“We are responsible for all the floral displays and anything horticultural in and around the village,” said the spokesperson.

“We have achieved Gold status for the last four years; in 2021, in addition to the Gold award, we achieved Pride of Cheshire and Best Large Village in the North West. In 2022 we achieved Gold for the fourth time and Best Large Village for the second.”