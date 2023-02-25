7 hours ago
REVIEW: 80 Days Around the World, Crewe Lyceum

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews February 25, 2023
Around World in 80 Days - Crewe Lyceum Theatre - frontage - by Jonathan White

Theatre has a special kind of magic which can take you anywhere in space and time, writes Claire Faulkner.

Tilted Wig Productions transported the audience at the Crewe Lyceum Around the World in 80 Days this week.

Adapted and directed by Juliet Forster this wonderful production not only told the story of Phileas Fog and his famous wager, but also that of Nellie Bly, real life American journalist who was the first woman to travel around the world in 1889.

Everything in this production was well thought out and worked incredibly well.

Suitable for all the family, humour and jokes weaved in and out of the script, and laughter filled the theatre.

The set was a glorious red and yellow circus ring which felt perfectly placed on stage at the Lyceum, and what seemed like an endless supply of costumes changes and props helped set the various scenes.

Movement flows beautifully through this production adding extra layers to the ingenious storytelling.

With a little imagination the audience were soon aboard trains, steamboats, carriages and even an elephant ride.

The small cast of five seemed to fill the stage as they switched characters which ease.

Alex Phelps, Genevieve Sabherwal, Wilson Benedito, Katriona Brown and Eddie Mann thankyou for a wonderful evening and bringing the magic to Crewe.

I was completely captivated from start to finish.

80 Days Around The World is running at Crewe Lyceum until Sunday February 26.

