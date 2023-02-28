Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts continued their recent fine form by beating Hereford 47-22.

In the previous meeting, Hereford put more than 50 points on Crewe.

After a good opening 10 minutes, Crewe opened the scoring with Jacob Aston O’Donovan touching down, Logan Lynch converting to put Crewe 7-0 up.

However, some poor defensive lapses cost Crewe as they conceded penalties and field position throughout the next 20 minutes.

The Hereford 9 sniped to make a decisive break and linked up with a teammate for their first try of the afternoon, 7-7.

Another Hereford maul lead to some tight work from the forwards scoring from a pick and go, 7-12.

A third Hereford try quickly followed, with a strong carry from the opposition 6, setting up a good platform before the ball was moved wide for the Hereford 8 to dot down, 7-17.

Crewe responded and started to get some better field position and were rewarded with a penalty that Logan Lynch slotted to close the gap

to 10-17.

With renewed momentum, a break from the Crewe backs led to metres being made.

Rhys Price was on the end of a kick, bouncing up into his hands leaving the score 17-17 at half time.

Crewe utilised their bench to make some changes and the half time team talk sparked the Crewe side into life. Logan Lynch kicked another 3 and Crewe lead 20-17.

Tom Manaton came on and within his first couple of minutes he dotted down for Crewe’s third try, 25-17.

A further penalty from Logan Lynch extended Crewe lead to 28-17.

Tom Roberts in his usual fashion began to carry effectively, knocking holes scored his first of the afternoon, 35-17.

To Hereford’s credit, they didn’t give up and got their bonus point try, 35-22 from another pick and go by their prop.

Roberts scored his second try, leaving the score 40-22.

And finally, with Hereford pressing, Tom Fenney broke away and raced 80 m to secure the win beneath the sticks, 47-22.

Crewe moved up to 6th in the table, hot on the heels of Stratford. Next week they travel to Wolverhampton.

Crewe’s 2nds were also at home and deservedly ran out 22-17 winners versus Didsbury.

Meanwhile in the Ladies section, with no league matches this weekend, the Crewe and Nantwich Ladies 2s, the Magpies, arranged a friendly fixture against Macclesfield Ladies.

At the invitation of Macclesfield the ladies lined themselves up for a game of 10s played over three 20 minutes thirds.

The first third saw a tightly fought game with Macclesfield going in at the break 12-10 to the good.

However, the Magpies came out strong in the second third and started to play to their strengths with big carries being made by Rhys Morgan, Beth Howden and Princess Dynan.

The Magpies found their confidence and the tries began to flow.

Quick work from the Magpies scrum half Levi Rowan saw the Magpies up the pace which in the end Macclesfield just couldn’t keep up with.

With tactical kicks from fly half Aimee Smith the backs, Ellie Carter and Ocea Birtles, were able to show their turn of pace and keep

Macclesfield pinned in their own half.

With leadership from captain Kim King the Magpies continued to press and a fantastic intercept try from coach/player Jodie Hind on her first return from a fractured leg saw the Magpies well on their way to another convincing win.

The game saw a try a piece to Crewe and Nantwich stalwarts Princess Dynan and Katie Heirine and both Rhys Morgan and Ellie Carter securing a brace of tries each.

Ocea Birtles secured a hat-trick of tries and with six conversions from Aimee Smith, the game finished 29-62.

Coach Lucy Goose said: “The ladies have come so far from where we were at the beginning of the season.

“Confidence is growing and the squad is building nicely. It is fantastic to see Crewe and Nantwich sporting two ladies sides and the

future is certainly bright!”

(Image Man of the Match Redd Jones)