Men and teen arrested and drugs seized in police raids in Crewe

Three men and a teenager have been arrested by police in two separate drugs raids at properties in Crewe, Cheshire Police said.

A 29-year-old man was arrested by officers and a quantity of illegal drugs seized in the latest raid on Billington Road, at around 12am yesterday (March 2).

A man was found at the address and during a search of the property, officers discovered a large quantity of cannabis and drug paraphernalia as well as a number of weapons.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (Cannabis) and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Meanwhile, two men and a 17-year-old were arrested and a quantity of illegal drugs seized following a raid at an address on Darlington Avenue at around 9am on Wednesday (March 1).

During a search of the property officers discovered a large quantity of cannabis, psychoactive substances along with other drug paraphernalia and a number of weapons – including a “zombie” style knife.

Aa 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply class A and B drugs, while a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis). Both were later released on bail.

A 26-year-old-man was also arrested being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, he was later released under investigation.

Sergeant Steve Tandy, of Crewe Local Policing Unit, said: “These operations have led to the removal of a sizeable quantity of illegal drugs and weapons from the streets of Crewe.

“Actions such as these shows how we are continuing to take the fight to drug dealers within our local community and across wider Cheshire – doing all we can to disrupt criminals.”

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity taking place in their community is urged to report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or call 101.