Nantwich-based gin crowned best in the country

A gin made by Nantwich-based Three Wrens Distillery has been crowned the best in the country.

Three Wrens Distillery’s Exquisite Citrus Gin earned the award for England’s Best Gin in the signature botanical category at The World Gin Awards in London.

The independent distillery, founded three years ago by veteran distiller Nick Wadeson, has upsized and is now operating from a large distillery and gin school near Combermere.

Three Wrens started out by crafting hand-distilled, home-grown gins opposite Cholmondeley Castle.

Nick began exploring new flavours which helped him to create 10 unique award-winning flavoured gins, including Bison Grass and Apple Crumble flavours.

And it was the Exquisite Citrus Gin – launched less than a year ago – took home the prestigious award for 2023.

Nick said: “It feels amazing to say we are distillers of the best gin in the country and I am absolutely elated after being invited to attend the grand final in London last night.

“To even be considered amongst the world’s best is a huge honour.

“Knowing we came from small beginnings in Cheshire and are now known all over the globe is a feeling like no other.

“I am so proud of my team – they really are the pride of the region.”

The company also won honours including Cheshire’s Drink Producer of the Year and the Golden Fork at the prestigious Great Taste Awards.

The World Gin Awards is a global affair, selecting the very best in all internationally recognised styles of drinks. Judges select, reward, and promote the world’s best drinks to consumers and trade across the globe.

Three Wrens distillery is located at Juniper House in the Park View Business Centre, where visitors can enjoy a gin tasting tour.