Families flock to Reaseheath College’s first Lambing Weekend

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges March 6, 2023
Katie Durber bottle feeding lambing landscape (1)

Thousands of visitors enjoyed a Springtime experience at Reaseheath College’s Lambing and Zoo Weekend in Nantwich, making it the most successful yet.

The sell-out event, which is being repeated this coming weekend (March 11-12), attracted 2,500 visitors each day.

It offered a rare opportunity for families to learn first hand about the job of a shepherd during the lambing period. Some lucky visitors even witnessed a live birth.

During quiet periods in the lambing sheds attendees could still catch videos of earlier action and watch agricultural staff and students demonstrating the special care required for the delivery and care of the lambs.

Reaseheath’s Mini Zoo was also open to the public and visitors were keen to visit the college’s extensive collection which includes meerkats, lemurs, otters, birds of prey, companion animals, reptiles, amphibians and fish.

Activities at the zoo included face painting and educational talks by Reaseheath’s zoo keepers.

The lambing weekends have been a major draw to Reaseheath over the past 26 years, with many regulars returning annually from across Cheshire and neighbouring counties to meet the newborns.

Anthony Baggaley delivers lamb (1)
Anthony Baggaley delivers a lamb

The college has a commercial flock of more than 350 expectant Highlander ewes which are due to produce more than 700 lambs including a small number of quads and triplets.

Previous lambing visitor Kelly Minckley, from Crewe, who was enjoying the day with husband Jon and son Harrison, said: “We’ve been lucky enough to see two lambs being born, which was very special.

“Each time I’ve been to a Reaseheath event I’ve learned something new.”

Visitor Liam Hetherington from Frodsham, who works in the food industry, added: “This is a fantastic way for children to learn about agriculture and food production.”

Jon, Kelly and Harrison Minckley from Crewe landscape (1)
Jon, Kelly and Harrison Minckley from Crewe

Reaseheath’s Event Manager Stephanie Owen said: “We had a fabulous lambing weekend and received great comments from visitors about how well organised the event has been and how friendly and welcoming our staff and students are.

“We’re looking forward to repeating the event next weekend but I’d like to emphasise that entry is strictly by prepaid ticket and that tickets are selling fast.”

Find out more and book www.reaseheath.ac.uk/lambing

Please note:
• This event is not suitable for expectant ladies
• Dogs are not permitted
• Please wear suitable outdoor footwear

Friends Isla, Max, George and Freya from Sandbach at Reaseheath's lambing weekend (1)
Friends Isla, Max, George and Freya from Sandbach at Reaseheath’s lambing weekend
Lauren Jervis from Nantwich meets a lamb (1)
Lauren Jervis from Nantwich meets a lamb
Ayla, 8, and Freddie, 6, from Somerford meet RAG mascot 'Gareth' and a lamb
Ayla, 8, and Freddie, 6, from Somerford meet RAG mascot ‘Gareth’ and a lamb
Zoo keepers Kira and Amy show ferrets to Cosmo, 7, from Frodsham and Owen, 10, from Crewe (1)
Zoo keepers Kira and Amy show ferrets to Cosmo, 7, from Frodsham and Owen, 10, from Crewe
