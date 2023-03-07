Crewe & Nantwich narrowly beaten at 35-24 at Wolverhampton

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC 1sts saw their fine run come to an end with defeat away at Wolverhampton.

The hosts had been on a difficult run of results and Crewe were in a rich vein of form with five consecutive wins.

But the visitors started the game poorly. Poor discipline led to a number of penalties being conceded.

This was exacerbated by some poor decision-making that gave territory and possession to Wolverhampton who camped in the Crewe

22 scored their first try with a 5 pick and go.

This set the pattern for the game as Wolverhampton scored five tries from their forward drives.

Crewe endured a tough day at the office.

In an uncharacteristically error strewn performance, Crewe continued to concede penalties and make mistakes.

Frustratingly, it meant Crewe were never able to impose their structures onto the match.

They continued to work hard though and scored four tries through through John Stuart, Tom Fenney, Alex Caldwell and Tom Roberts.

It was not enough on the day as Wolverhampton ran out deserved winners by 35-24.

This week sees the final league fixture away to Worcester. Crewe remain sixth in the table, with only a handful of points separating the mid table teams.

Meanwhile, the second team won a thrilling encounter 25-24 against Holmes Chapel.

This was the second win in a row as they continue to develop their performances.

Saturday evening the club held a Centenary Ball in the splendid surroundings of Crewe Hall.

It was a great evening, worthy of a 100 year celebration.

(Pic: Ben Latham in action for the second team)