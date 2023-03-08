Stagecoach to run Nantwich to Chester route 84 service

Stagecoach says it will run the Chester to Crewe via Nantwich bus service amid Arriva’s plan to end the route.

Arriva announced last week it was set to close its Winsford and Macclesfield depots and stop running a range of bus routes, including the 84.

Now Stagecoach says it has stepped in to provide buses for route 84. The change over will take place from April 24 and buses will run from Stagecoach’s Chester depot.

The company says it is “actively recruiting new team members across all our areas – including Chester – to ensure we can keep communities moving”.

In Chester, they are offering a welcome bonus of £1,000 to PCV licence holders.

Matt Davies, Managing Director of Stagecoach Merseyside, Cheshire and South Lancashire, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming this route into our depot at Chester.

“We currently operate 15 routes in the Chester area network going to Liverpool, Ellesmere Port and now out to Nantwich and Crewe.

“We know it can be unsettling when a bus route could be under threat, so we are pleased to continue the operation of this service Monday to Saturday as an hourly service between Chester and Crewe with some additional weekly journeys between Crewe and Nantwich, we will be reviewing a final timetable soon to ensure that we make this a reliable service for customers.”

From April, customers can find details of the new timetable along with ticketing options on the Stagecoach website.