History Centre plan for central Crewe set for approval by planners

Plans for a purpose-built history centre to house the Cheshire archives on the site of the old Crewe Library have been recommended for approval, writes Belinda Ryan.

The proposals are part of a Cheshire-wide project, ‘Cheshire’s Archives: a story shared’, which is being funded by Cheshire East Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The aim is to deliver two new history centres – in Crewe and Chester – to replace the archives service’s current facility on Duke Street in Chester.

The collections date back more than 900 years and archives need to be stored in strict airtight conditions to manage the temperature and humidity 24 hours a day which, Cheshire East says, is near impossible to achieve in the existing former Crewe library building on Prince Albert Street.

The proposed purpose-built history centre would provide a climate controlled environment to preserve and display the local archival materials.

Permission for the Chester centre was granted at a meeting of the CWAC planning committee.

The Crewe proposal will be considered at next Wednesday’s (March 15) meeting of Cheshire East’s southern planning committee.

The application is for a two-storey building of contemporary design, which is of a similar scale and massing to the library building it is to replace.

The new centre would also provide space for events and exhibitions, research and a café.

In a report due to go to Wednesday’s meeting, the council’s planning officer states: “The proposal accords with the council’s objective of remodelling the civic hub with the Civic and Cultural quarter.

“In conjunction with the intrinsically linked public realm improvement scheme, it will deliver town centre redevelopment.

The officer adds: “Whilst of a contemporary architectural design, the history centre is considered to constitute a high quality development that will achieve a positive relationship with Memorial Square, the surrounding townscape and the new area of public realm.”

Crewe Town Council has supported the scheme but raised concerns about the reduction in town centre parking capacity, particularly that used for access to the Lifestyle Centre.

Part of the proposal being dealt with under the separate application to demolish the library, impacts on the existing car park and reduces the spaces by 55.

Five objections to the scheme have been received from members of the public.

These include claims no serious consideration was given to re-purposing the existing library building and that the design of the new building is totally unacceptable for the Cultural Quarter.

Cheshire Police raised issues with need to discourage crime and anti-social behaviour, particularly in respect of the provision of effective security measures including CCTV, provision of lighting and secure cycle parking provision.

The council’s planning officer says arrangements for CCTV and the provision of lighting, including illumination of cladding and measures to secure the interior and exterior of building, have addressed the concerns originally raised.

But police still have concerns about the overall provision and standard of secure cycle storage.

The council’s planning officer has recommended the application be approved saying: “The history centre is considered to constitute a high quality development that will achieve a positive relationship with Memorial Square, the surrounding townscape and the new area of public realm.”

He says the proposal is for sustainable development which would bring environmental, economic and social benefits.

The southern planning meeting takes place on Wednesday, March 15, at 10am at Crewe Municipal Buildings.

The application seeking permission to demolish the old library on Prince Albert Street will be dealt with as a separate agenda item at the same meeting.